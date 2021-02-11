AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.37

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as high as $9.00. AMREP shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 10,309 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 million, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.66.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter.
About AMREP (NYSE:AXR)
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.
