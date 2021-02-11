AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.37

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as high as $9.00. AMREP shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 10,309 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 million, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.66.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

