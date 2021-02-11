ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMSSY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get AMS alerts:

AMS stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. AMS has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $23.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.