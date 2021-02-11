Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Thursday. Amundi has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16.

AMDUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amundi has an average rating of “Buy”.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

