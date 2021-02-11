Amundi’s (AMDUF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amundi has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AMDUF remained flat at $$83.40 during trading hours on Thursday. Amundi has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

