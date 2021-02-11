Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.53. Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 2,358,958 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of £22.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) Company Profile (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.