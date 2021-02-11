Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 15.2%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were down 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 6,039,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,417,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.12.

Get Amyris alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amyris by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.