Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $84,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $153.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

