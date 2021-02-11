Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to post $358.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $366.40 million and the lowest is $355.00 million. Acushnet reported sales of $368.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLF. KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.