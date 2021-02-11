Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post sales of $128.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the lowest is $127.01 million. CRA International posted sales of $119.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $499.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.96 million to $500.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $496.76 million to $531.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

CRAI opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. CRA International has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CRA International by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CRA International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the third quarter worth about $1,234,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

