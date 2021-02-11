Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 9,064 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,631,882.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,189.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,405 shares of company stock valued at $36,499,355. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.18. 1,808,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,140. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -358.04. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.66.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

