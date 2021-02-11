Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.91. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPC stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.