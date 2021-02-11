Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.91. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPC stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

