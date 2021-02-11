Analysts Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of FRGI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 127,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,443. The company has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

