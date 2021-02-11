Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.85 Million

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post sales of $86.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $88.50 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $76.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $326.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.60 million to $329.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $343.12 million, with estimates ranging from $337.30 million to $354.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $89.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

