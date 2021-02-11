Analysts Expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.54. 654,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,456,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.