Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will report $41.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.54 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $26.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $111.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $111.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $172.49 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $195.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $514,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,551 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,444.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,187 shares of company stock worth $6,585,132. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,064 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,418 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INSP opened at $224.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.82 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $233.44.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

