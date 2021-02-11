Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.57 Million

Brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to announce sales of $37.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.34 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $31.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $145.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $146.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $148.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $159.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $512,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 100,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,867,659.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 387,270 shares of company stock worth $7,174,448 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

