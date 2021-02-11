Analysts Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce $41.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.24 million to $42.70 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $42.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $177.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.65 million to $179.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $160.11 million, with estimates ranging from $155.81 million to $164.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE TRTX opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

