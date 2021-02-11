Analysts Offer Predictions for BellRing Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for BellRing Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRBR. Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $983.75 million, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

