Analysts Offer Predictions for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

FISV stock opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $124.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

