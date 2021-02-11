Analysts Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Argus lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

