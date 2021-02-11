Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Enerplus (ERF)

Enerplus (TSE: ERF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/8/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.75.
- 2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.
- 1/26/2021 – Enerplus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – Enerplus was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.75.
- 1/11/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.25.
- 12/16/2020 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$6.00.
TSE ERF opened at C$5.87 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.32%.
