Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Enerplus (ERF)

Enerplus (TSE: ERF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.75.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

1/26/2021 – Enerplus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Enerplus was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.75.

1/11/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.25.

12/16/2020 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

TSE ERF opened at C$5.87 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.32%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

