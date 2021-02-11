Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA):

2/2/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

2/1/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

1/28/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

1/20/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/19/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

1/13/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

Get Healthcare Trust of America Inc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,960,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.