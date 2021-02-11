Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 11th (ADYEN, AETUF, ALLO, CINF, ELY, MCFT, PCRX, PLBY, SVRGF, TMHC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 11th:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Get Adyen NV alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allogene is focused on developing allogenic CAR T therapies for treating cancer, especially hematologic indications with high unmet need. The company has three promising CAR T Cell product candidates in clinical stage of development. Collaboration with Servier helps share development cost related to two candidates. Multiple study data readouts and regulatory activities are lined up for 2021, which could be important catalysts for the stock. However, shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year. With no marketed products, the company does not generate any revenues. Moreover, the company’s pipeline candidates are several years away from commercialization. Estimates movement have been stable ahead of Q4 earnings. The company has an encouraging record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial’s fourth-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to its overall earnings. It is focused on earning new business through appointing new agencies and believes agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. It boasts solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders. Favorable reserve release should drive growth. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Shares have underperformed the industry in year-to-date period. However, exposure to cat loss makes earnings volatile. High costs can put strain on margin expansion. Its high debt to capital and lower times interest earned also remain concerns.”

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Northland Securities currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.