Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 11th (ADYEN, AETUF, ALLO, CINF, ELY, MCFT, PCRX, PLBY, SVRGF, TMHC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 11th:
Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.
Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial’s fourth-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to its overall earnings. It is focused on earning new business through appointing new agencies and believes agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. It boasts solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders. Favorable reserve release should drive growth. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Shares have underperformed the industry in year-to-date period. However, exposure to cat loss makes earnings volatile. High costs can put strain on margin expansion. Its high debt to capital and lower times interest earned also remain concerns.”
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Northland Securities currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.
Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
