Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 11th (ADYYF, ASOMY, GMAB, IQV, NAK, PI, PLBY, PSTV, PUMSY, REKR)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 11th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $0.80.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.