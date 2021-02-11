Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 11th (ADYYF, ASOMY, GMAB, IQV, NAK, PI, PLBY, PSTV, PUMSY, REKR)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 11th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $0.80.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

