Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fabrinet (FN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2021 – Fabrinet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

2/3/2021 – Fabrinet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/2/2021 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Fabrinet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/29/2020 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FN stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.40. 151,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,327. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,917 shares of company stock worth $2,681,892. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

