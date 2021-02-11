Analyzing ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) & Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ALJ Regional and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A Radware 0 3 2 0 2.40

Radware has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.97%. Given Radware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALJ Regional and Radware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $389.15 million 0.15 -$67.67 million N/A N/A Radware $252.07 million 5.42 $22.57 million $0.57 51.07

Radware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALJ Regional.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -17.39% -29.42% -4.84% Radware 5.70% 4.87% 3.12%

Summary

Radware beats ALJ Regional on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds, such as granite, solid surface, quartz, and piedrafina primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings comprising blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides label, printing, and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

