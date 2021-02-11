Analyzing Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) & Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Friendly Hills Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $31.91 billion 1.74 $4.19 billion $1.98 9.74 Friendly Hills Bank $6.68 million 2.67 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Friendly Hills Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australia and New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A Friendly Hills Bank 12.30% 4.62% 0.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Friendly Hills Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Friendly Hills Bank beats Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. It also provides asset financing for medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. The company's Institutional division offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. It serves governments, and global institutional and corporate customers. The company's New Zealand division provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for medium to large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Its Pacific division offers various products and services that include retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. This division serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Friendly Hills Bank

Friendly Hills Bank provides financial services for individuals and businesses in Southern California. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer, working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, business expansion, and small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing; and letters of credit. The company also offers credit and debit cards; and overdraft, automated teller machines, direct deposit, cash management, remote deposit capture, business professional, automated clearing house, courier, sweep accounts, wire transfers, positive pay, payroll, and online and mobile banking services. It operates branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. Friendly Hills Bank was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

