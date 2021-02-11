Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,328,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,705 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 6,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Anaplan by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,229,000 after purchasing an additional 88,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 875,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,799,000 after purchasing an additional 226,918 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $3,142,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,387,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,211 shares of company stock worth $22,816,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

