AnaptysBio (ANAB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2021 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

2/3/2021 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

1/28/2021 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

1/22/2021 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

1/5/2021 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

12/29/2020 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AnaptysBio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

