AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.00

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 3298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $902.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

