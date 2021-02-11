Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Shares Gap Down to $7.96

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $5.38. Anchiano Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 12,184 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Anchiano Therapeutics alerts:

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.15% of Anchiano Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.