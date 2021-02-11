Anchor Hits Market Capitalization of $10.20 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Anchor coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $12,406.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01081185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.71 or 0.05400298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00026805 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019130 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00035167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.