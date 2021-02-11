Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,086.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,829.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,665.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,115.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

