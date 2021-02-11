Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Director Sells $3,947,520.00 in Stock

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ANGN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $18.34. 113,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,263. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

