ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.31

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and traded as high as $93.97. ANGLE shares last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 1,206,214 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.85. The firm has a market cap of £199.59 million and a P/E ratio of -17.81.

ANGLE Company Profile (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application.

