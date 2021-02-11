Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.13

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $114.13 and traded as high as $136.00. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) shares last traded at $133.80, with a volume of 149,261 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of £237.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.13.

About Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

