AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

Shares of AU stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,653. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,149,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,926 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

