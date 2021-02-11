Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the January 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AHCHY opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

