AnRKey X Tops 24 Hour Volume of $241,025.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. AnRKey X has a market cap of $4.66 million and $241,025.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X token can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00256268 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00094293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00077069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00085048 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00061078 BTC.

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,033,886 tokens. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

