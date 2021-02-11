ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $468.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.77. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $146.70 and a 12-month high of $473.00.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

