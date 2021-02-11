ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.02

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 1257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.