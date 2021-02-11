Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 1,654,517 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 956,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

