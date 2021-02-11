Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATBPD) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATBPD)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 93,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATBPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 176.23% and a negative net margin of 273.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.