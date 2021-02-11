Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Raised by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 1.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.33% of AON worth $158,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $915,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in AON by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,259. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

