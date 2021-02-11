Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Update

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOXG opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in research and development, manufacture, and distribution of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's principal products include Zhongtong'an, a capsule of herbal extraction for the indication of oral and dental pain; and Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, an OTC herbal extraction for tonifying qi and empowering body, and promoting blood circulation to remove meridian obstruction, as well as Tilidine hydrochloride, an orally-absorbed synthetic narcotic analgesic tablet used in 50mg or 100mg dosage for relief of acute, moderate to severe pain, and chronic cancer-related pain.

