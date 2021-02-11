Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Update

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AOXG opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile
