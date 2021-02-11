Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post sales of $159.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.46 million and the highest is $166.57 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $669.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $628.71 million to $710.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $679.42 million, with estimates ranging from $608.23 million to $755.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

AIRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

AIRC stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

