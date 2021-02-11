Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.46

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 2580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (NYSE:AIRC)

There is no company description available for Apartment Income REIT Corp.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.