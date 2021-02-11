API3 Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One API3 token can now be bought for about $5.49 or 0.00011426 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $75.99 million and approximately $25.94 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00262373 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00096014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00083740 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,689.51 or 0.95128974 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.