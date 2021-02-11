apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Cap of $6.01 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $1.01 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.78 or 0.01084047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.35 or 0.05317854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00026501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018892 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

APM is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

