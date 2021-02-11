Apollo Currency (APL) Trading 68.4% Higher This Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 41% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Apollo Currency token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $35.75 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 68.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.00343451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.38 or 0.03464948 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Apollo Currency Token Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

